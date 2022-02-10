Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and under clear skies. Conditions for today will continue to be warmer than average. Temps will increase into the 60s for most of the Panhandle. Calm winds and lots of sunshine for this Thursday. A front will make its way into the region by tomorrow. There is a slim chance for some flurries overnight from Friday into Saturday. A greater chance for a dusting is in place for NW/W part of the area. Temperatures will also drop into the 40s behind the front.

For the next few days temps look to remain above average. Our next great chance for moisture will be by the middle of next week with a chance of rain then a transition to snow possible. More detail to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas