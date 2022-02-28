Good morning, folks!

Starting this Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s across most of the Panhandle. Skies area partly cloudy and under quiet conditions. For this afternoon we are going to be seeing those temperatures increasing into the 60s and 70s, setting us above average. Cloud cover will also increase for today, but winds will stay on the light side. A ridge like pattern will give us plenty of warm temperatures through this week with a mix of 70s after today.

Rain has been reduced in the region but still tracking the potential for scattered showers on Friday and on Sunday. Models are not in good agreement so plenty of details to iron out. Stay tuned.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas