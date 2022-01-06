A very cold Thursday

Good morning, everyone!
It will be a very cold day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be strong in the morning, but lighter in the afternoon. The cold front and artic air have already moved through the area. Temperatures will not get above freezing today in Amarillo. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 12PM today. We'll be seeing negative wind chills this morning and single-digit wind chills by the afternoon. Snow flurries are also possible until 8AM this morning. The high for tomorrow will be around 67 degrees, as we see a dramatic shift in temperatures. We continue to warm up towards the weekend. We might even see 70's temperatures again on Saturday. However, another cold front looks to make way by Sunday. 40's for that day and we are back in the 50's for Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Christian O Rangel