A very cold Thursday

(The Hill) -- On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of rally attendees, fresh from hearing President Donald Trump speak near the White House, marched to the Capitol, forced their way past barricades and a line of police officers and stormed the building, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

It’s a series of facts and details that have since been disputed, politicized and muddied, leaving the nation bitterly divided on partisan lines and complicating the work of the select committee exploring the day’s events and what preceded it.