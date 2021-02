Good Sunday Morning Everyone & Happy Valentine’s Day!

Wind chills could be dropping two as low as 20 below zero this morning. We could potentially see an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow fall by evening time with highs in the single digits.

There will be blowing and drifting snow with north east winds ranging anywhere from 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills during the day may be 15 to 30° below zero.