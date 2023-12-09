Good Saturday,

It is finally starting to feel like Christmas in the High Plains with the cold weather and wide swath of snow that fell this morning! Snowfall accumulations ranged from a trace upwards of a little over 3 inches across the western and central portions of the area, with the highest amounts confined in the northwest. As we clear out tomorrow, our temperatures will be rather seasonal with temperatures hovering in the 50’s. Unfortunately, tomorrow is expected to be relatively breezy with sustained winds in the upper teens and 20’s, with gusts upwards of 30 mph! Furthermore starting Sunday the region will begin to trend warmer, even topping into the upper 50’s and low 60’s on Monday. A cut-off low pressure system will then swing its way into the High Plains, promoting the chance of moderate to heavy rain showers with possible snow for the north from Wednesday through Friday morning.

Forecaster Landry Judd