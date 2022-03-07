Good morning, folks!

A chilly start to this Monday morning as temps have fallen into the teens and 20s. Clear skies has helped those temps fall significantly. Sunny but cool this afternoon with calm conditions. A front moved through the region this weekend bringing us cooler airmass and light precipitation. That front continues to move out of the state this morning and for us warmer temps as we progress through midweek.

Our next shot of cold air comes Thursday behind a front with a light chance for some snow overnight. More detail to come as far as accumulations and areas favored. Temps will fall back to below seasonal through Saturday. However, as we spring forward this Sunday, temps will soar into the 70s once again.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas