Good afternoon everyone and happy Friday!

We had a cloudy start to our day today with lows in the 30’s across the region. All rain chances primarily affecting the northeastern parts of the panhandle today and ending by noon. By this afternoon we will see a gradual clearing sky with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. For the most part of our day, we will have very windy conditions with winds coming in from the northeast ranging anywhere from 15 to 22 mph. However, later into the evening hours those northeast winds will calm down quite a bit and will range anywhere from 5 to 10 mph.