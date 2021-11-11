A somewhat seasonal afternoon with cooler temps to end the workweek

Good morning, folks!

We are starting the morning with some cold temps in the 30s across the area. Some areas to the northwest are seeing temps below freezing. This afternoon we will have plenty of sunshine for your Veterans Day with somewhat seasonal temps. Another shot of cold air will move in today dropping our temps even more to end the workweek. Some slightly breezy conditions throughout the next few days.

The next seven days look to remain on the pleasant side of things with temps back in the 70s by Saturday. A few fronts will push into the area, but overall temps will remain in the 60s for those days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas