A somewhat seasonal afternoon ahead of us

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Wednesday morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Cooler airmass has settled in behind a front that is currently moving into SE parts of the Panhandle. Winds have switched from the SW to N for this morning and temps will be running 15 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday afternoon. Winds for today will be light and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

For the next few days, a warming trend will arise as we could see those mid to upper 80s in the forecast by the start of our next workweek. Winds will begin to increase as well as we move into the weekend with some gusts up to 40 mph. Our next cooldown looks to move in by the middle of next week.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas