Snowy, windy, and very cold Sunday

The snow storm is coming to an end, as an upper-level low exits to our east. In its wake, however, many locations have seen multiple inches of snow. To add to the misery – strong north winds of 20 to 30 mph, continue to blow, whipping-up areas of drifting snow, and causing possible whiteout conditions. Needless to say, slow way down, and drive very cautiously, if out on the roadways. Temperature-wise, of course the weather is very cold with a blend of 20’s and low 30’s, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Bundle up in layers, covering all exposed skin, and try to limit the amount of time that you are outside.

Tomorrow should see improving weather with a partly sunny sky and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon. A lot of snow will melt during the daylight hours, but refreeze after sunset. Once again, use extreme caution if driving, or just walking about outside.

Tuesday looks to see a downturn in the weather, as another cold front plows south across the Panhandles. Daytime temperatures will tumble into the 30’s, while wind chills could hover in the single digits and teens. Also, additional snow could fall across mainly our northeast counties, adding to the woes after this weekend’s storm. Please stay up with the latest forecasts for the potential impacts of this event.

Lastly, sunshine, light winds, and milder conditions should return by midweek with highs around 50. The upper 50’s, and even a few low 60’s might be felt by Thursday and Friday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris