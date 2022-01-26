A snowy and cold midweek day

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and low 20s. Wind chill values have been reduced to the single digits for portion of the Panhandle. Light snow will be ongoing this morning across the area moving west to east. Low visibility and slippery roadways are going to be a problem for those traveling this morning. Use plenty of caution and give yourself extra time to make it to your destination. Snow accumulations have been pushed back and for Amarillo we are still looking at 1-2″ of snow possible. Other areas to the south could see up to 3″ with localized heavier snow bands.

We return to seasonal as we end the workweek with even warmer temps for Saturday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas

