Good morning, everyone!

It will be another seasonal day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be strong from the South-southwest today at around 20 mph. The high for today will be around 72 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be around the 60’s and 70’s range.



We’re monitoring the potential for severe weather this afternoon. Isolated severe wind gusts will be possible today across the eastern Texas Panhandle with Amarillo included. Though the threat of large hail and tornadoes are not likely.



We’ll warm up towards the weekend, and we’re observing more rain chances heading into next week. Sunday will have us partly cloudy with 80’s temperatures again. Monday also looks to be a day of rain with a few thunderstorms in play for the afternoon and evening. Then we clear up by Tuesday. Breezy wind conditions will be in place for the weekend and for the rest of next week. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app or visit us here at myhighplains.com.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel