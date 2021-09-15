A seasonal day ahead of us

Good morning, folks!

Overnight showers and thunderstorms moved across the majority of the panhandle. We are still seeing some ongoing showers for portions of the viewing area. Showers will continue to wind down by mid-morning. Cloud cover will slowly move out specially by the afternoon hours leaving us with lots of sunshine. For today we are going to be seeing seasonal temperatures taken over the majority of the region as temps will climb into the 80s.

Dry conditions for the next few days after that as temperatures are going to be climbing up into those 90s. A ridge will take place over the region keeping us on the dry side of things. A change in pattern by next week. More details as we get closer to those days.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas