Good morning everyone,

We Will have a cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20’s and 30’s across the region. Skies will be clearing and winds will be coming in from the northwest anywhere from 8 to 12 mph for the first part of the day. They will however switch to southwesterly winds here in the afternoon hours and coming in at about 15 mph. Expect sunny skies and a rather seasonal day for your Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!