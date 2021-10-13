A seasonable midweek ahead

Good morning, folks!

Starting our Wednesday on the cool side of things as temps have fallen into the 30 to 50s. A front made its way across the region last night allowing for cooler airmass to settle in. But we also had a long night of severe weather moving across the Oklahoma Panhandle and our eastern counties. Today dry with seasonal temps into the forecast. Breezy conditions at times with gusts up to 25 mph.

Calm weather will continue with another disturbance moving in on Friday. Expect temps to fall into the 60s. We look to rebound by next week with breezy conditions off and on for the next seven days.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas