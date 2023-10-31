Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cold start for the High Plains, once again, as we end October. We are tracking a weak cold front in the forecast this morning. This front will not alter the afternoon temps. As the day progresses, temperatures will start to become slightly warmer but still remain unseasonably cool. An upper-level trough is continuing to move towards the east, which will help with the warming of temperatures. Our forecasted highs for Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 40s and 50s. Surface winds will remain pleasantly light throughout the afternoon and overnight. After the sun sets, the temps will decrease into the 40s during the Halloween evening. Make sure to dress in layers to stay warm and carry a jacket. Wearing bright colors and carrying a flashlight are also a few safety tips while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, it will be another cold start for the area. Temperatures will linger from the mid-20s to low 30s. We are tracking a warming trend for the end of the week. Unfortunately, the chance for any precipitation remains absent throughout the High Plains. Have a great and safe Halloween!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel