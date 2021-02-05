Arctic surge early next week

Today will be a seasonal February Friday with partly sunny skies and west-northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the low to mid 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will see highs in the 50’s, while Sunday might reach back into the breezy mid to upper 60’s. Monday through Wednesday, however, could turn much colder, as arctic air surges south across the region. Daytime temperatures very possibly could stay sub-freezing for all three days. An additional arctic plunge might occur later in the week.

Regarding precipitation – a slight chance of a rain/snow mix might be possible early next week, as the much colder air makes inroads across the area.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris