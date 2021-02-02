From nice weather to the possibility of arctic chill

Today for Groundhog Day, promises to be a sunny and nice day with westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 60’s and low 70’s for this afternoon. Amarillo could top out close to 70. Tomorrow will continue pleasant with daytime highs in the 70’s area wide. The only negative will be breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Please stay cognizant of any wildfire concerns!

Thursday looks to turn windy and cooler with the 40’s and 50’s, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday could see afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid 30’s to the low 50’s. Now in saying this, if arctic air is able to become intrenched across the Panhandles, temperatures could struggle to reach the low 30’s area wide over the weekend.

Regarding precipitation – as of this writing, a slight chance of a rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday, as the much colder air tries to make inroads across the area.

Lastly, circling back to today being Groundhog Day – if a prairie dog (because we don’t have groundhogs here), sees its shadow, we could have six more weeks of winter! Haha! Enjoy this afternoon and tomorrow, the weather looks to be nice.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris