A pleasant, sunny and warm day ahead

Good morning, folks!

A great start to this Thursday morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. Still continuing the pattern of warmer temps and calm conditions. A ridge upper level is still in place, but a cold front will be making its way into the Panhandle by tomorrow. For day, temps in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover will increase as we end the day and overnight, therefore some steady temps in the 30s for our Friday morning.

There is a Fire Weather Watch for Friday until the evening hours as humidity will be low, and winds will be strong. The potential for gusts up to 30 to 40 here in Amarillo but up to 55 for northwestern parts of the Panhandle. Blowing dusts will also be a concern.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas