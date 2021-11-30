A pleasant and beautiful end to November

Good morning, folks!

Starting our morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, a mild start to the morning. For today, we are tracking a dry cold front that is moving into the viewing area this morning. This will drop our temperatures someone we compare it to what we had in the forecast on Monday. But even then, we are going to be above average as we will increase into the 60s and 70s for this afternoon. As the front moves into the region we could see some gusty winds, mainly after the noon hour but it will be short lived as winds will begin to relax by the evening.

Overall, quiet conditions continue for the next seven days with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Another front expected towards the end of the workweek dropping those temperatures to the low 50s and 60s. But we do rebound by Sunday afternoon!

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas