Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s to the north and 60’s to the south. Clear conditions have allowed those temps to fall in our northern counties, but fog has also developed this morning to the southwest. Expect that fog to move out by midmorning. Sunny for this afternoon with temps increasing into the 80’s across the entire Panhandle. Dry conditions look to persist into Friday evening. Then t-showers look to push through N/NW parts of the viewing area. Isolated t-storms are in the forecast for this weekend and into next week. The temps will remain in the 80’s through the week and then increase into the 90’s for the weekend. This is very similar to what the Climate Predictions Center has for their 8–14-day outlooks. Temps will run below seasonal to near normal, and precipitation will remain above across the state.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas