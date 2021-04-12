Week of cool and wet weather headed out way

Say so long to the nice and warm weather as of late – much cooler conditions are on tap from today through next weekend with increasing chances of rain. Today will be partly cloudy as a cold front passes to our south. North winds of 5 to 20 mph can be expected with temperatures hovering only in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow looks to follow suit with the low 60’s, while Wednesday and Thursday could chill into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Also, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible for all 3 days. Friday may see breezy and warming conditions with temperatures around 70, while Saturday and Sunday could drop back into the 60’s. Plus, additional scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend. At this juncture, no severe weather is expected, but as always, stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location.

Have a great Monday everyone, and be prepared for cool and wet weather this week! Chief Meteorologist John Harris