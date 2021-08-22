A much calmer Sunday

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This is your Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas. This morning, we are going to see much calmer conditions. Lows across our viewing area will be in the 60’s for the most part. We will have moderate winds and as we make our way into the afternoon hours, they will be will be picking up coming in anywhere from 15 to 20 mph, so expect breezy conditions for your Sunday afternoon. Today those highs will be reaching the low to mid 90’s. We will continue to see these much calmer and hotter conditions as we make our way into the beginning of your work week. We are going to have lows in the 60’s. For the most part, mostly sunny skies tomorrow during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.