A minor cool-down on the way

Happy Friday folks! The warming trend we’ve been on continues today ahead of the next cold front. We’re starting out with more cloud cover this morning which has allowed us to only cool down to the 20s and 30s, so less cold than we were a day ago. As this day progresses, the clouds thin out and we’ll warm up to the 50s and 60s, ahead of the front, while our northern counties only reach the 40s again. The wind gets a bit brisk but not too intense and we’ll melt more snow but this system coming through tonight will be mainly dry. Flurries cannot be ruled out for the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas but that’s about it.



Saturday morning, we’ll drop back to the teens and 20s ahead of a near-average day with a mostly sunny sky.



Sunday looks marginally better but Monday’s temperatures rise to the 60s and 70s, with even warmer weather on Tuesday. Winds crank up for the middle of next week as another dry cold front comes.



Have a lovely weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin