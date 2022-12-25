Merry Christmas, everyone!

It was a mild day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the southwest, around 15 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 52 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 40’s and Low 50’s range. This week we’ll be seeing warmer temperatures, cloudy skies, and windy days. Tuesday through Thursday, 60’s and 70’s are forecasted for the High Plains as well as sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph; wind gust could be up to 40 mph. 50’s return to us at the end of the week, but we’re still looking at a breezy and mostly dry New Years weekend.

Have a Merry Christmas everyone!!!



Meteorologist Christian O Rangel