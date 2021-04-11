A mild Sunday afternoon followed by some cooling

Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning we will have clear and cool conditions. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and 40’s. For your Sunday expect mostly sunny skies with moderate winds coming in from the west.

As we end the weekend, we will have highs in the upper 70’s and low to mid 80’s. A pleasant, but mild Sunday is ahead. However, enjoy the rest of your weekend along with this warmer weather while we have it! We will experience a cool down by tomorrow due to a frontal system that will be moving across our area. As we head into the work week, expect cooler temperatures and some much-needed rain.