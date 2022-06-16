Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s with clear skies across the Panhandle. Temps for this afternoon will be in the 90s for most of us. Some areas to the north will reach 100 but overall, slightly cooler than previous days. We will see sunny and breezy conditions. Winds will be up to 25 mph with gusts slightly greater. There is a slight chance for some t-showers to the far NW. Everyone will be dry for the most part. Those who may see anything will be in from Clayton, NM to Liberal, KS. Temps look to stay consistent for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Precipitation is still not out of the question for next week. A reminder that the CPC outlook for next week still has the Lone Star State with temps above seasonal. Summer is 5 days away.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas