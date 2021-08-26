Still hot with a few thunderstorms returning by tomorrow night

Hello everyone,

Another hot afternoon is on tap with a slight chance for a storm or two across the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Kansas. Today will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 96. Tomorrow will continue sunny, occasionally breezy, and hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90’s. Also, a few (non-severe), thunderstorms could drift into our west and northwest counties during the evening hours. No rain is expected for Amarillo tomorrow night. Slightly cooler weather may move in for the upcoming weekend, along with a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms area wide.

The rain chances could continue into next week as a cool front arrives on Monday, and possibly tropical rains by Thursday, September 2.

Have a great end of the week everyone! Remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Try to avoid the peak heating hours of the day, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris