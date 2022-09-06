Good morning, folk!

It is a quiet start to this Tuesday morning as temperatures are falling into the 60’s across the Panhandle and under a clear sky. Winds remain on the light side ranging between 5-10 mph. Highs for today will continue to be above normal with most of the viewing area reaching the 90’s this afternoon. There is still a high pressure over the Four Corners that will continue to be locked in that region with a ridge in place. For us here in the Great Plains, that means temps running above normal and not much of a rain chance in the area. This pattern will hold into the end of the workweek, then we are tracking a cold front into Saturday. This disturbance could bring some rain chances into NW parts of the area towards the end of Saturday. Overall, expect temps to rebound back above seasonal by next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas