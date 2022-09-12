Good morning, folks!

It is a cool start to the morning with temps falling into the 50’s across the Texas Panhandle. After a weekend with Fall temps, temps will return to Summer-like for this afternoon. Highs for today will be in the 80’s and 90’s. Conditions will be enjoyable with plenty of sunshine and light winds. As our weather pattern continues to change to give us the heat, the winds will pick up off and on for the next seven days. Tracking some breezy to windy days ahead. There is a slim chance for two or three isolated storms to develop tonight across W/SW parts of the Panhandle. Overall, not much moisture is in the forecast for this week. The Climate Prediction Center has the 8-14 outlook with temps above normal and moisture below.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas