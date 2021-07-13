Summer doldrums along with a few storms from time to time

Hello everyone,  

This afternoon will be a tad warmer than yesterday with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph.  Temperatures should heat back into the upper 80’s, and 90’s with Amarillo topping out around 92.  Tomorrow could follow suit with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the low to mid 90’s.  By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, however, muggy and slightly less hot weather returns with temperatures hovering in the 80’s to around 90 during the afternoon hours.  Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms could return for each evening.  

Have a safe and enjoyable week everyone!  

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

