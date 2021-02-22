Nice, warm start to our workweek

The breezy and cool weather from yesterday will give way to relatively calm and warmer conditions today. Under a sunny sky with southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, temperatures should moderate nicely into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Tomorrow looks to turn breezy and much warmer with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s. By Wednesday, however, windy and much cooler weather will arrive with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and temperatures falling back into the 40’s. Thursday will continue the downward trend with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Also, scattered snow showers could move across the Western ½ of the area, with minor accumulations across our far west, and northwest counties. At this juncture, locations farther east, including Amarillo, might receive just a dusting of snow.

Breezy and warmer weather looks to return for Friday and Saturday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. No rain or snow is expected over the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris