A great beginning to December

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures on the chilly side of things as they have fallen into the 20s and 30s. Cooler temps are in place for our northern counties due to the front that push through yesterday across the region. Therefore, cooler airmass sits to the north this morning. Overall, for today, as we start the month of December we are going to be seeing some very nice temperatures in the forecast. We will increase into the 70s and 60s for this afternoon. Quiet conditions this afternoon and lots of sunshine.

For the next seven days, a front will move into the viewing area as we end the workweek and another as we start the next workweek. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s due to those fronts making it feel like this time of year.

Enjoy!

Maria Pasillas