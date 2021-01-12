Possible snow for this upcoming weekend?

Today will start out frigid with morning lows in the teens and low 20’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light westerly winds of 2 to 10 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 50’s for this afternoon. Tomorrow and Thursday will continue the warming trend with highs in the breezy upper 50’s to mid 60’s. By Friday, however, a cold front looks to plow south across the region, dropping temperatures back into the 40’s and low 50’s. The colder 30’s could be in place for Saturday, followed by a blend of 30’s and low 40’s on Sunday.

Regarding precipitation, the medium range European model run keeps our area dry over the weekend, while the American model guidance suggests possible snow showers on Saturday. Please stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout the week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris