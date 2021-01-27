A Frigid Start Across the Panhandle

We have had temperatures in the teens and in the 20s this morning. As most of us saw some flurries last night, there only appeared to be about about 1 inch of accumulation in some of our Northern Counties. Both Boise City and Guymon reported 1 inch of snow.

This morning we have had areas of freezing fog and this will directly effect visibility. So, if you are having to head out do take precaution on the roads.

We will have mostly cloudy conditions early this morning however skies will clear by noon. We will have calm to moderate Northwest winds that will later turn into Southerly winds by this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40’s today.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll have lows in the 20’s across the region with partly cloudy conditions and breezy Southwesterly winds.