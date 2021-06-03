Slow warming trend and decreasing rain chances

Hello everyone,
This afternoon will be slightly warmer than the previous days with highs around 85 for Amarillo. Southerly winds should be prevalent at 5 to 15 mph, with little chances of rain. Tomorrow and Sunday look to continue rain-free with muggy southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the 80’s. By Monday and Tuesday, however, isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms could return with some possibly turning severe. Daytime temperatures look to continue in the 80’s, if not a few low 90’s for both days.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris