Slow warming trend and decreasing rain chances

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University celebrated the grand opening of two facilities today that will help solidify WT's veterinary medicine program as one of the best in the country.

The Charles W. "Doc" Graham Center, which is located a short distance from Buffalo Stadium, is the home base to the Veterinary Education, Research & Outreach Building (VERO), and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory Building (TVMDL). In prepared remarks, WT said the facilities opened for operation in September 2020, but the grand opening to the public was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.