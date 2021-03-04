Wind, warmth, blowing dust, and thunderstorms

Today will continue mild with highs in the 60’s and 70”s, but also turn breezy, as an upper-level low pinwheels in from the west. Low-level moisture looks to meetup with the system, bringing a chance of rain to the area. As of this writing, our central and northern counties have the best opportunity for rain. Also, enough instability will be present to produce embedded isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected at this time.

As the upper-level low exits to our northeast early tomorrow morning, wrap-around moisture will swing across the Panhandles, giving us an additional chance for showers – hit or miss at best. In the wake of the low, windy weather will commence with a northerly gale, and afternoon temperatures hovering in the cool 50’s.

The weather should settle down for the weekend and Monday, with warmer conditions returning. Saturday will see highs in the breezy 60’s, while Sunday and Monday could reach back into the windy 70’s.

Lastly, the only negative for the breezy to windy days, could be a wildfire risk. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris