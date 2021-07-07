A few isolated t-storms this afternoon, temps return to seasonal on Friday

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good morning folks!

There are a few pockets of sprinkles this morning over our northern counties. Expecting to see a few isolated storms try to form this morning north of the interstate. Overall, skies are a mix of clear and cloudy conditions. For this afternoon, temps will still run around 10 degrees below our seasonal temps. Then in the early afternoon hours, there is a chance for some isolated storms to develop south of the interstate as well. A front over the Central Plains will move into the Panhandle by this afternoon, but as of right now will hang here before moving east.

A break from the rain on Thursday with lots of sunshine for the Panhandle. Then seasonal temps on tap to end the work with a few rain chances back into the forecast through Monday. Another front will move in late Friday into the weekend dropping our temps back to the 80s.

Have a great Wednesday.

Maria Pasillas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss