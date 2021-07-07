A few isolated t-storms this afternoon, temps return to seasonal on Friday

Good morning folks!

There are a few pockets of sprinkles this morning over our northern counties. Expecting to see a few isolated storms try to form this morning north of the interstate. Overall, skies are a mix of clear and cloudy conditions. For this afternoon, temps will still run around 10 degrees below our seasonal temps. Then in the early afternoon hours, there is a chance for some isolated storms to develop south of the interstate as well. A front over the Central Plains will move into the Panhandle by this afternoon, but as of right now will hang here before moving east.

A break from the rain on Thursday with lots of sunshine for the Panhandle. Then seasonal temps on tap to end the work with a few rain chances back into the forecast through Monday. Another front will move in late Friday into the weekend dropping our temps back to the 80s.

Have a great Wednesday.

Maria Pasillas