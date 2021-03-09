Wind and warmth giving way to possible thunderstorms

Today is warming up nicely with temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. The only negative is very gusty southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph. After sunset, the wind speeds should diminish quickly until late tomorrow morning, when they will return. The mixing down process should increase dry southwesterly winds upwards of 25 to 35 mph, tomorrow afternoon, with temperatures warming back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Thursday and Friday should follow suit with breezy to windy conditions, and highs in the 70’s, while Saturday and Sunday could turn blustery and cooler with a mix of 60’s and 50’s respectively. Also, thunderstorms may occur on Friday, followed by a rain/snow mix on Saturday and Sunday. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Circling back to the wind and warmth – possible record highs could be seen on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 80’s. Also, the wildfire threat will be with us daily from today through Thursday. Please stay very cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris