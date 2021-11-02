A damp and cool Tuesday ahead

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Tuesday with temps in the 30s and an overcast morning. Temps for this afternoon will run well below average as cloud cover and showers will keep us 20 degrees below seasonal. Damp and unseasonable conditions will continue into tomorrow before we clear out on Wednesday night. Temps look to rebound to around seasonal as we end the workweek. Winds will also increase starting on Friday.

For the weekend, temps will rebound into the 70s with lots of sunshine in place.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas