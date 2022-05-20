Good morning, folk!

We are tracking a front moving though the area this morning. Temps have fallen into the 50s behind the front with everyone to south is in the 60s and 70s. It will be much cooler today than the previous days with highs in ranging between the 70s to low 90s. Breezy conditions persist for the next few days. The cold front will become stationary into the afternoon hours. By the weekend, we will see much cooler airmass and temps falling into the 60s and 70s for the weekend highs. A second disturbance still on track for Monday. This one looks to bring us some much needed moisture with the possibility of some showers throughout the day with embedded thunderstorms. Similar conditions will be in place for Tuesday as that system does move out leaving lingering showers into Wednesday morning. Still days out so stay updated on the latest for this event.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas