Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cool start to this morning for the High Plains. Along with the cool temperatures this morning, we are tracking breezy winds. A surface low northwest of our viewing area will strengthen throughout the day, which will tighten the pressure gradient over the High Plains. Due to this happening, the breezy winds will persist. It will be another unseasonably warm day throughout the High Plains. Our afternoon temperatures today will moderate into the low to upper 70s. There is a great chance a few towns in the area and the city of Amarillo will end up tying and/or breaking the set record highs for today.

As we wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will linger in the 30s and 40s. Unfortunately, the blustery conditions will persist for the next few days. Temperatures for this weekend will cool down into the 40s and 50s. The latest models are showing a possible wintry mix moving into our area during early Saturday morning. This system will continue to push towards the south throughout Saturday morning hours. If we have any heavy accumulation, it will mainly be for the northwestern counties. For the rest of the areas affected, we are anticipated light amounts of freezing rain and rain showers. Be weather aware this weekend, we will keep you posted. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel