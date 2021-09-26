A cool start to your Sunday along partly cloudy conditions to follow

Good Sunday morning everyone!

This is your Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas. This morning we are going to see temperatures in the 50’s across the panhandles and in the low 60’s for some of our eastern counties. Winds during the morning time will be out of the southwest coming in anywhere from 10 to 15 mph and as the day progresses we will see an increase in cloud cover. Expect partly cloudy skies as we make our way into the afternoon hours with temperatures reaching the upper 80’s and low 90’s across our viewing area.

As we begin the new work week for your Monday, expect storm chances during the later afternoon hours with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80’s.