A cool day to end the workweek

Temps this morning have fallen into the 30s and 40s across the Panhandle. A chilly start to the day with winds gusting up to 25 mph this morning. A front is making its way into the region this morning allowing for those winds to pick up. Temps this afternoon will only increase into the 50s for the majority of the area. That will put us well below average for this time of year.

We bounce back to some pleasant temps for Saturday then another front will push into the area over the weekend. Overall, we are looking at some nice temps to start the next workweek in the 70s and 80s.

