A cool day and a brisk night ahead

Good morning, folks!

A front is currently making its way across the viewing area this morning. Winds have switched the north behind the front bringing us some windy conditions and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Winds will begin to relax some towards the end of the day. Overall, cooler airmass will move in and temps will struggle to climb into the 60s this afternoon. Expect a very chilly and brisk night with temps falling into the teens and 20s. A reminder to bring pets and sensitive plants inside.

Cooler temps once again for Thursday before we rebound back to the 60s to end the workweek. Saturday looks to be a beautiful November day with temps in the 70s.

Stay warm,

Maria Pasillas