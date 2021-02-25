Chilly today. Mild weekend weather

Today will be the coolest day of this week with an overcast sky and northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures look to hover in the chilly upper 30’s and low 40’s for this afternoon. Also, hit or miss sprinkles and flurries could be possible. Nothing heavy, just light pockets here and there.

Tomorrow will start another warming trend with highs in the upper 50’s and 60’s, while Saturday could see a breezy blend of 60’s and low 70’s. Sunday looks to transition back to cooler weather with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s, followed by the upper 30’s and 40’s on Monday, March 1. Also, possible rain showers might occur across our far eastern counties for Sunday evening, followed by a mix of rain and snow area wide on Monday. Now in saying this, Monday’s weather is not set in stone. One model says that it will be rainy and snowy, while another model says that we will stay high and dry.

In the end, be sure to stay up with the latest forecasts throughout this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris