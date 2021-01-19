Windy and cold; windy and mild

Today may turn out to be the coldest day of this week with brisk north winds of 5 to 20 mph, an overcast sky, and temperatures holding steady in the 30’s and low 40’s. Also, patches of flurries or light snow could occur across our far west and northwest counties through early afternoon. Any accumulations of snow should stay very light.

Tomorrow will be breezy and warmer with highs close to 60, while Thursday could hold steady in the 50’s. Plus, there will be a chance for a few rain showers across our southern counties by Thursday evening. Unfortunately though, the majority of the rain looks to stay south of the Texas Panhandle. Precipitation might continue into Friday morning, before clearing skies return later in the day. Afternoon temperatures should reach into the 40’s and low 50’s. The 50’s look to continue for the upcoming weekend, along with another slight chance of moisture by late Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris