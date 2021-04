Good Sunday morning everyone,

This morning we will once again wake up to lows in the 30’s. Expect a cloudy start with calm to moderate winds coming in from the northwest. As we make our way into the afternoon hours, we will see a decrease in cloud cover. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s. Slightly warmer than yesterday, but still on the cool side with below average temperatures.

Enjoy the rest of you weekend!