Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20s. Cloudy skies have dominated the region and breezy conditions due to a cold front that pushed through yesterday. For Monday we had temps in the 60’s and 70’s but for today seeing a drop back into the 40’s. Cold airmass and the north winds will aid in keeping us below seasonal. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles today and some light flurries. Overall, not expected much from this. Forecasting a pleasant seasonal day for Wednesday but another cooldown for Thursday. A warmup by the end of the workweek and into the weekend with temps back into the 60’s. Some breezy to windy conditions expected for the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas