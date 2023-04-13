Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50’s. Conditions for this afternoon will be pleasant and enjoyable as a ridge pattern persists over the Central Plains. Highs will range in 80’s with winds on the breezy side. Expect gusty winds up to 40 mph through the rest of the workweek. There will be a Fire Weather Warning across our northwestern and central counties until 9 p.m. We are still forecasting a slight chance for t-showers for this afternoon. A dryline will move west to east across the high plains and will initiated those storms. Storms will die down quickly as they move into our eastern counties. A cold front will drop temps on Saturday into the 60’s but warmer temps by next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas